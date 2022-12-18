South Africa

Seven killed in minibus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

18 December 2022 - 19:04
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Seven people died when a minibus taxi overturned on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza.
Seven people died when a minibus taxi overturned on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

Seven people were killed in a crash on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

A truck and minibus taxi were involved in the collision.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the minibus had overturned.

“Tragically seven people sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics from KZN EMS, together with their colleagues from several private ambulance services, have treated six patients at the scene for injuries ranging from serious to critical,” he said.

The southbound carriageway towards Durban was obstructed.

“Please slow down, be vigilant and remain patient,” said N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Policeman spent hours probing deadly crash then dies riding motorbike home

A 37-year-old police constable who spent all day investigating a deadly crash involving a taxi and a truck in Limpopo was killed shortly afterwards ...
News
5 hours ago

It's officially holiday time as scores of motorists hit the road from Gauteng to KZN

High volumes of holidaymakers are expected to hit the road from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, amid concerns about driver ineptitude and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  2. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  3. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  4. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa
  5. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...