South Africa

Four arrested on charges of damage to essential infrastructure in North West

19 December 2022 - 20:33 By TimesLIVE
Police in North West arrested four men on charges of tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure. Stock photo.
Police in North West arrested four men on charges of tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Police in the North West’s Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality arrested four men for allegedly tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure last week.

In the first incident reported in the early hours of Thursday, police were called to the Transnet shunting yard in Klerksdorp.

“A drone was used to locate the two men while the police and security guards were following them on foot. When the suspects saw the police they tried to flee but were apprehended,” police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.

A handsaw, believed to be used during the commission of the crime, was found in their possession and initial investigations revealed 10m of railway cable was cut off.

John Sam Beula, 28, and Tebo Pusetso Ntsedi, 21, appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of tampering with or destruction of essential infrastructure.

They were remanded until their next court appearance on Wednesday.

SA’s roads crisis: 'The system is overwhelmed'

Potholes, cracked tarmac, washaways, broken robots, vandalised street lights. The shoddy condition of our roads is starting to cost the economy ...
News
2 days ago

In the second unrelated incident in Stilfontein, police arrested two men allegedly found with 37.8kg of copper inside their vehicle with an estimated value of R26,000.

Khanyisa Kandile, 42, and Khanyisa Sakhe, 22, were stopped by police during a routine roadblock on the N12.

“The duo could not give a proper explanation for being in possession of the copper and were arrested. Investigations revealed that it [the copper] was allegedly stolen from an abandoned building,” Myburgh said.

Kandile and Sakhe appeared in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of tampering with or destruction of essential infrastructure. They were remanded until their next court appearance on Thursday.

TimesLIVE    

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

More than 400 streetlights stolen from M41 interchange in KZN

Despite the continuous flow of traffic, copper thieves were able to steal cabling and fittings from more than 400 towering streetlights that ...
News
14 hours ago

When you get rid of a scapegoat, like De Ruyter, who’s left to blame?

Load-shedding, Mr President, is the No 1 problem facing the country. It should be your absolute priority
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Joburg residents losing patience after days without power in some areas

While inclement weather conditions continue in parts of Gauteng, several areas in Johannesburg remain without power as City Power battles to attend ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  4. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile