Soccer

'I would have given two cups — one for Kylian, one for Leo': heartbreak for Mbappé

19 December 2022 - 15:47 By Fernando Kallas and Rohith Nair
Kylian Mbappe after receiving his runners-up medal and the Golden Boot award after France's World Cup final defeat against Argentina at Lusail Stadiumin Lusail City, Qatar on December 18 2022.
Kylian Mbappe after receiving his runners-up medal and the Golden Boot award after France's World Cup final defeat against Argentina at Lusail Stadiumin Lusail City, Qatar on December 18 2022.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

France forward Kylian Mbappé put in a performance for the ages in the World Cup final against Argentina, but it proved bittersweet as he left the game heartbroken, a hat-trick not enough to avoid defeat against Argentina who prevailed in a shoot-out.

Mbappé became the second player to score three times in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat twice, first with two goals late in the second half.

Having been shut down by Argentina's defence for the majority of the contest, he exploded into life in the 80th minute, scoring two goals 97 seconds apart before grabbing another equaliser with a penalty in extra time to make it 3-3.

He also converted France's first penalty in the shoot-out, only to see keeper Emiliano Martinez save Kingsley Coman's shot and Aurelien Tchouameni fire wide. That gave Argentina a 4-2 shoot-out win and their first world title since 1986.

England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966 and he was glad to see another player finally join him on the list.

“Many congratulations to Mbappé, whatever happens. I've had a great run,” Hurst tweeted as the game unfolded.

Sunday's three goals helped Mbappé pip Lionel Messi to the World Cup Golden Boot, top goalscorer with eight goals in seven matches — the most any player has scored in a World Cup since Brazil phenomenon Ronaldo also scored eight in 2002.

However, Mbappé was well short of compatriot Just Fontaine who holds the record with 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

But despite his young age, Mbappé is only four goals away from German striker Miroslav Klose's record haul of 16.

Just two days shy of turning 24, Mbappé has already played in two World Cup finals and looks destined to lead a young and bright generation of French players for many years to come.

But at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, the night belonged to his Paris St-Germain teammate Lionel Messi, whose heart Mbappé helped to break four years ago in Russia when France knocked out Argentina 4-3 to win in another epic match in the last-16.

Magical Messi hoists World Cup after final for the ages, and becomes Goat

As fireworks exploded and some 80,000 people roared, Lionel Messi smiled. His Argentina soccer shirt covered by the bisht the Emir of Qatar had just ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Mbappé was only 19 then and it is mind-blowing to think that his peak is still ahead of him.

Every match he seems more confident, more poised, more in control, more unstoppable with his jet-heel speed and pinpoint accuracy — terrifying even the best defenders.

French President Emmanuel Macron went down to the pitch to comfort the disconsolate young superstar who is already a national treasure, giving him a long hug.

Mbappé's hat-trick at the end of his outstanding tournament will not erase the pain of losing to Argentina, but in time he will surely look back with pride.

“I'm sad for Kylian, who had a more than perfect game,” said PSG president President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“If it had been me, I would have given two cups — one for Kylian, one for Leo. He [Messi] deserves it and Kylian still has years to win a World Cup again.”

It may have been Messi's night. But unlike him, Mbappé has much of his career yet to come.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final

Lionel Messi not only realised his dream of finally lifting the World Cup at 35 with Argentina's 4-2 penalties win against France on Sunday night, he ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Argentina win greatest World Cup final against France on penalties

Argentina won their third World Cup in extraordinary style on Sunday, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a ...
Sport
22 hours ago

WORLD CUP FINAL WRAP | Argentina win on penalties to be champions of the world

Follow the action as Argentina line up against France in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar at 5pm SA time.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Buenos Aires heaves with joy at Argentina winning World Cup final

Argentina's capital Buenos Aires erupted in scenes of delirium as Lionel Messi steered their national team to a 4-2 penalties victory in the 2022 ...
Sport
19 hours ago

We had to suffer to win the World Cup, say Argentina players

Argentina were made to suffer before landing their first World Cup title in 36 years, having twice squandered a lead, including in extra-time before ...
Sport
8 hours ago

WATCH | Argentina's World Cup win prompts mother of all street parties

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the sunlit streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys Soccer
  2. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  3. Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final Soccer
  4. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Who will win the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile