'I would have given two cups — one for Kylian, one for Leo': heartbreak for Mbappé

France forward Kylian Mbappé put in a performance for the ages in the World Cup final against Argentina, but it proved bittersweet as he left the game heartbroken, a hat-trick not enough to avoid defeat against Argentina who prevailed in a shoot-out.

Mbappé became the second player to score three times in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat twice, first with two goals late in the second half.

Having been shut down by Argentina's defence for the majority of the contest, he exploded into life in the 80th minute, scoring two goals 97 seconds apart before grabbing another equaliser with a penalty in extra time to make it 3-3.