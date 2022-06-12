×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

State’s evidence on murder of Hillary Gardee won’t hold up in court, argues defence lawyer

Questions raised about vehicle tracking and DNA evidence

12 June 2022 - 00:00

When the case against three men accused of kidnapping, murdering and raping Hillary Gardee resumes, the defence team for two of the accused plans to poke holes in the state’s case...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. DNA delays Gardee case, another month in jail for Sipho Mkhatshwa South Africa
  2. Hillary Gardee murder accused’s guest house set alight South Africa
  3. 'My man is Christian, he is not a killer': Fiancée defends Gardee murder ... News

Most read

  1. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  2. How to sign up to receive our new Breaking Down the Big Story and Opinion ... News
  3. 'My man is Christian, he is not a killer': Fiancée defends Gardee murder ... News
  4. Sars cleans up, netting billions as it shuts down tax dodges News
  5. 'She found an envelope containing a bullet': Chilling threat to presidency DG ... Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech