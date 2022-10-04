Numbi Gate identified as crime hotspot: Reward offered for info on shooting of German tourist

The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT) has offered a reward of R50,000 for information leading to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators who shot dead a German tourist at Numbi Road near Hazyview in Mpumalanga in an attempted hijacking.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a German tourist who was the victim of an attempted hijacking in the area and are assisting the police in their investigations. Our thoughts remain with the family as they mourn this tragic loss.” said Oupa Pilane, tourism chair of the KLCBT and national co-chair of the Southern African Tourism Services Association (Satsa).
Police said four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were attacked by three armed attackers driving a VW Caddy.
The COO of the KLCBT, Linda Grimbeek, said the road has been patrolled by private security for the last few months after previous incidents. In March two German tourists were mugged near the gate, while in January attackers shot at a Pretoria mother and her two children in another botched robbery.
SA National Parks (SANParks) confirmed Numbi Gate has been identified as a hotspot for crime, with other incidents in the past.
“We are saddened and shocked but believe the perpetrators will be caught to answer to their evil deeds,” said SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
“We are part of a collective that is looking at ways to patrol and install security cameras in the area to make it safer. Obviously all that needs funding and several proposals have been made and the efforts are ongoing.
“However, our mandate as SANParks is within the confines of the KNP [Kruger National Park] and we rely on the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to assist outside the boundaries. Thus far we have a good working relationship and are part of the security cluster that meets regularly to strategise against criminality.”
Phaahla appealed to communities in the area to be “the eyes and ears of the law enforcement agencies, because these criminal elements undermine efforts to create employment and to assist crafts people to sell their wares to visitors”.
“It also threatens current jobs in the area,” he said.
The parks agency advises tourists to use alternative gates like Crocodile Bridge, Phabeni and Paul Kruger and to travel in convoys if possible.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu expressed her sadness at the latest attack. She called on law enforcement agencies to “leave no stone unturned in bringing to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.
Sisulu said she will discuss plans with cabinet ministers in the security cluster to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the country.
“I condemn this murder and robbery in the strongest terms and call for harsh punishment of those responsible.”
She said such attacks have a negative effect on the socioeconomic benefits of the sector, particularly tourism’s contribution to GDP, job creation and poverty alleviation.
“Tourism is one of our economic drivers and a provider of jobs for the youth. We must work hard to protect this industry.”
