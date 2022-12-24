South Africa

'Delayed treatment' for Tambo hospital patients after tanker tragedy that killed nine people

24 December 2022 - 16:31
The Tambo Memorial Hospital has been overwhelmed since the explosion, leading to delays in treating patients other than those injured in the blast.
The Tambo Memorial Hospital has been overwhelmed since the explosion, leading to delays in treating patients other than those injured in the blast.
Image: Twitter/@GPDID

The Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg is said to have delayed treating patients other than those injured in a gas tanker explosion that killed nine people on Saturday morning.

The hospital took in scores of injured people after the incident, which happened when the tanker got stuck under a railway bridge in Hospital Street. 

According to Jonathan Leaper, who has been in the hospital for a few days, treatment and medication schedules were delayed after the horrific tragedy. 

“We are supposed to get medication at 8am, but we got it at noon. We were having breakfast when the explosion happened, but we have not been fed anything since. Instead, our families are being turned away during visiting hours and we are not sure why. Some want to bring us food, but they can’t,” he told TimesLIVE.

The hospital was in chaos in the morning as the blast affected the emergency unit. Its ceiling collapsed and patients had to be evacuated. Other parts of the facility have been cordoned off for safety reasons. 

The roof at the emergency unit at Tambo Memorial Hospital after the explosion.
The roof at the emergency unit at Tambo Memorial Hospital after the explosion.
Image: Twitter/@LebogangMaile1

While dealing with this, hospital staff had to attend to 40 injured patients.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the death toll in the explosion had increased to nine. This after a victim died in hospital.

“Fifteen people suffered serious injuries, but are stable. Six suffered minor injuries. The hospital is overwhelmed. It is not that it doesn't attend to patients. There are also ambulances set aside for those who need to be transported and admitted at different hospitals. There are arrangements with other hospitals to transport patients” he said.

Among the injured are firefighters who tried to control the blaze before the truck exploded.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who inspected the scene with other provincial officials on Saturday afternoon, said the firefighters were transferred to Glynnwood Hospital in Benoni.

He said one family lost four members in the explosion.

The driver of the tanker is in hospital, while the owner of the company is said to be co-operating with police.

Ntladi said the truck was carrying 60,000 litres of LP gas. According to Lesufi, it was travelling to Botswana from Richards Bay.

“We have been briefed ... that he is a South African ... We didn’t understand how he managed to go through the area we are in now. But the police are dealing with the situation and attending to everything they need to attend to and will provide us with the relevant information,” Lesufi said.

Boksburg explosion 'could have been avoided', says RTMC as death toll rises to nine

The Road Traffic Management Corporation says truck drivers usually reverse when they feel a load has hit a bridge, but this driver failed to do so
News
5 hours ago

For now, police are investigating an inquest regarding the deaths and damage to property.

Three houses and two vehicles were damaged. 

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said it had not yet been established whether the truck driver would be charged with reckless and negligent driving.

“If there is a commission, then a reckless and negligent driving case could be opened. The investigation will decide if he should be charged. As for public and private damage, we need to open a case of malicious damage to property to establish who is responsible. Lastly, there will be an inquest investigation for those who passed on. Pathologists are on site to establish the exact cause of death,” Mawela said.

Meanwhile, all fires have been extinguished and the situation is under control. Ntladi has urged motorists to avoid roads surrounding the area as they remain closed.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Eight killed in gas tanker explosion in Boksburg

At least eight people were killed on Saturday morning when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on the East Rand.
News
7 hours ago

Ekurhuleni metro given time to raid and shut down illegal power connections

Scrap metal business loses high court application to have dangerous power leaks addressed immediately
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  2. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  3. Former domestic worker turned informal trader landed R35m government contract News
  4. Counterfeit shoes worth R3m seized by Sars South Africa
  5. Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election