The death toll from Saturday's gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on Johannesburg's East Rand has risen to 15.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said 37 people, including 24 patients and 13 staff members who were in the nearby Tambo Memorial hospital’s casualty ward at the time of the explosion, sustained severe burn wounds and were diverted to neighbouring hospitals.
“Yesterday [Saturday], as of 6pm, the death toll was at 10 people. Now we are sitting at 15 people as of this morning [Sunday].
“We send our deepest condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We wish a speedy recovery to those that are recuperating in the hospital.
“This matter will be followed up by the clinical management and employee health wellness unit to determine injuries that occurred due to broken windows,” Phaahla said.
Those who died included three hospital staff members.
“The severe staff injuries in the hospital affected people who were in the parking and members of the public outside. As of Saturday night, at 6pm, the number of patients admitted to the facility is 321.
“No new patients have been admitted since then,” Phaahla said, adding that the facility is not taking patients but sending them to nearby facilities.
Boksburg gas tanker explosion death toll rises to 15 including three Tambo Memorial hospital staff
Image: Supplied
In terms of structural damage to the hospital, the worst affected area was the accident and emergency unit and X-ray departments.
The roof, ceilings, windows and other equipment were damaged, he said.
A report covering the extent of the damage is expected to be available by the end of next week.
According to Ekurhuleni emergency services, the tanker became stuck under a subway bridge in Railway Street and caught alight and exploded.
“It ripped the railway bridge completely off,” said spokesperson William Ntladi.
TimesLIVE
