South Africa

IN PICS | Smaller than usual crowds enjoy a sunny day at Durban beach

28 December 2022 - 18:52 By Mfundo Mkhize

Bathers took advantage of the sunshine on Wednesday to hit the Durban beaches after a wet spell. 

On Christmas day, eThekwini municipality announced the reopening of uMhlanga main and Bronze beaches after its closure over high ecoli levels.

The municipality said another round of water quality testing showed it was safe for public swimming.

At the Bay of Plenty, Travis Ndlovu, 34, from Ermelo Mpumalanga said he was thrilled to be able to swim after carefully monitoring media reports.

“I was worried that we would not get an opportunity this year. This would have been difficult for my three children," said Ndlovu.

Pandemonium and screams greeted us when we responded to frantic backup call, says lifeguard

A deadly combination of too many drunk and disorderly bathers, too few lifeguards and a strong rip current lead to tragedy on Durban’s north beach ...
News
5 days ago

Private ambulance paramedic Sanele Langa, who is stationed along the promenade said they had not responded to major cases in the aftermath of the December 17 drownings at north beach, which claimed five lives.

“We have not had near drownings. All I can tell you about it's the minor bruises from some skate board enthusiasts on the promenade,” said Langa.

Life guards stationed along the central beaches said crowds were smaller than expected and suspected people may either still be wary to venture onto the beach or the wet weather may have dampened their spirits.

“The people who are brave enough to have come to the sea have been obedient,” said one lifeguard.

The newly opened Rachel Finlayson pool was a favourite as the young and old lined up to do some laps.

TimesLIVE

