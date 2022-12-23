Pandemonium and screams greeted us when we responded to frantic backup call, says lifeguard
Disaster caused by 'crowds, alcohol, a rip current and too few lifeguards'
23 December 2022 - 00:00 By Lwazi Hlangu and Mfundo Mkhize
A deadly combination of too many drunk and disorderly bathers, too few lifeguards and a strong rip current led to tragedy on Durban’s North Beach last week where at least three people drowned and 17 were injured...
