Singer Kelly Khumalo, Julius Malema, Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula are among those who have been dramatic this year.
There were several heated exchanges in the section 194 parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, particularly between advocate Dali Mpofu, chair Qubudile Dyantyi and DA MP Kevin Mileham.
Police minister Bheki Cele was not the only person to tell a critic to “shut up”, Mpofu did it in the inquiry in parliament telling an Mileham he is not his “little boy”.
Speaking of advocates, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo gave us a show in the Senzo Meyiwa trial with his interaction with judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. Some of his utterances caused him to be struck off the roll.
There are hardly dull moments with EFF leader Malema. He has had several dramatic press conferences, one at which he called President Cyril Ramaphosa “Big nose” saying “he can go to hell”.
Former president Zuma's health changed suddenly this year when he was 'nominated' for a top position in the ANC when the party held its elective conference this month. Zuma made a grand entrance as Ramaphosa was delivering the party's political report.
In some cases they could have made valid points, but their approach was overly dramatic.
We recapture some of 2022's moments from these drama queens and kings in an audio compilation.
LISTEN | Some of the finest moments from SA's drama queens and kings in 2022
The best of the best from their 2022 theatrical moments
Image: Bulelani Nonyukela
There is no doubt the news in 2022 has been filled with drama thanks to some well-known South Africans.
“Big nose Ramaphosa can go to hell” and “nobody knew Senzo Meyiwa until he was attached to the Kelly Khumalo brand” were some of the remarks made.
Listen to the drama:
