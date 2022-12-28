From calling out politicians to giving a helping hand — EFF's 2022 was like no other

The EFF’s views on current affairs saw the party consistently grab news headlines this year, with more fireworks expected next year.
The party did not shy away from calling out politicians and giving a helping hand to those in need.
Here are six highlights from the party this year:
Giving a helping hand
The EFF donated blankets and food to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal after torrential rain and landslides destroyed homes and crucial infrastructure and displaced thousands.
EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Dlamini led the initiative in ward 54 eNhlungwane, Inanda.
The party shared snaps on social media showing its members delivering food and blankets to those in need.
“We continue to call on our structures, public representatives and all South Africans to provide aid and relief for affected families.
“The EFF maintains that all its structures will continue to provide practical assistance,” said the party.
WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims
Calling out minister Nathi Mthethwa
The EFF slammed sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa's plans to spend R22m on installing a “monumental” flag more than 100m in height.
It said plans to spend millions on a flag were a clear indication of a department that did not know what to do with its budget.
“This is a useless, fruitless and misguided waste of money that must be rejected by all logical and rational people,” the party said in a statement.
“Once again, the ruling party has a misguided understanding of what is necessary for SA to build social cohesion and inspire pride in the people of this country. A flag will not resolve the deep-seated fractures in our society, which are rooted in the unequal distribution of wealth and abject poverty of African people.
“Our people are unemployed, landless and victims of arrogant and unrepentant racism in the land of their birth.”
'Useless, fruitless and misguided': SA slams government's plan to install R22m 'monument flag'
Calling on Bheki Cele to resign
The party called on police minister Bheki Cele to resign after two mass murders at taverns in Soweto, Gauteng, and Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
In a statement, the EFF said policing under Cele had collapsed and that criminals were “graduating from petty crimes to co-ordinate acts of terror”.
“The tavern shootings give credence to the EFF’s long-held view that policing in SA under the moronic Bheki Cele has collapsed. Criminals now have confidence that the justice system has no capacity to hold them accountable,” said the party.
“While Cele is preoccupied with accumulating money, policing and fictionalising the police department, South Africans die in their numbers. His PR stunts of visiting sites of crime after the fact serves no purpose, as criminals are not discouraged by his crocodile tears after people have died.”
‘Policing has collapsed’: DA and EFF slam Cele over SA crime crisis
Calling on police commissioner Fannie Masemola to resign
The EFF also called on embattled national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to resign for his alleged role in the aftermath of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
Masemola was appointed earlier this year, and made headlines when he ordered the removal of presidential protection unit head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode from his position.
“We call for the immediate resignation and arrest of Fannie Masemola as he has no moral integrity to remain as a commissioner of police. Masemola is preoccupied with servicing the tender interests of the ruling party as well as using state resources to aid the criminal activity of politicians,” said the EFF.
EFF wants police commissioner Fannie Masemola to go, and here’s who Malema wants to replace him
Demanding the immediate firing of Eskom's entire board
The EFF demanded the immediate firing of Eskom's entire board, including CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer.
The party said the board was incompetent and useless in the wake of escalating load-shedding stages.
“The incompetence and arrogance of Eskom executives has plunged South Africa into a perpetual and unwarranted darkness that is killing businesses and livelihoods. The collapse of Eskom and the failure to prove dependable and consistent energy supply are meant to render the country's electricity utility redundant and useless.”
‘The appointment of the Eskom board will not stop load-shedding’: EFF
Likening Ramaphosa to a gangster
EFF leader Julius Malema described Ramaphosa as a morally bankrupt leader with questionable ethics who is “what we thought [Jacob] Zuma was”.
Malema lambasted Ramaphosa, saying he did not deserve a second term and had proved to be unworthy of leading the country.
“There is not a single thing since Ramaphosa [became president] that he has done right. The economy is lagging, the price of petrol is too high, the price of food is too high. Since he became president millions of our people have lost jobs after he said he is going to create jobs,” said Malema.
“The state of health, education in South Africa is no longer in good condition. When he came in they said he was going to fight corruption and grow the economy, today the economy is in a worse situation than before Ramaphosa became president.”
