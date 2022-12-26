DRAKE: COMING TO A CLUB NEAR YOU?
Carl Niehaus ‘steps aside’, Drake at ‘Konka’, ribbons for potholes: 5 funny news moments in 2022
What was your funniest news moment this year?
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Mzansi remains a movie, and in 2022 there was no shortage of comedy.
While the nation had to endure soaring food and petrol prices, load-shedding and unemployment this year, there were a few times when the news gave us comic relief.
From superstars “coming to Konka” to wine jabs and odd government celebrations, here are five moments that had us chuckling in our Rooibos this year.
DRAKE: COMING TO A CLUB NEAR YOU?
The year started off on a weird note when claims that international superstar Drake was heading to SA.
Social media was in a frenzy with the rumour he was making a special appearance at Konka in Soweto.
“It’s official and confirmed Mzansi! Drake is coming to Konka. It’s gonna be a lifetime experience,” read a fake poster advertising the appearance.
It said tickets sold for R20,000, and R30,000 for VIPs.
While many were shocked at the ticket prices, Konka dismissed the rumour.
“Scam alert! Fake news! Mara one day is one day,” they wrote on Twitter.
Keep your R30k — Drake is not coming to Konka Soweto
CARL ‘STEP ASIDE’
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus had many in stitches in October when he was asked to vacate a seat next to Jacob Zuma, with users joking he had been asked to “step aside”.
Niehaus was seated next to the former president on stage at the rally after Zuma’s private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, but was asked to move to make space for ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma.
The moment was captured on camera and shared on social media, where users said Niehaus had been a “victim” of the party’s controversial step-aside policy.
Carl Niehaus ‘step aside’ at Zuma rally has the internet in stitches
WOULD YOU LIKE A GLASS WITH THAT JOKE?
Broadcaster Redi Tlhabi took a jab at the EFF’s march to Johann Rupert’s farms in April, suggesting the businessman may give the party some of his wine.
Malema led a march to Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch to “confront” him on land issues.
Taking to social media, Tlhabi shared a picture of wine made in partnership by the Rupert and Rothschild families.
“This wine, served at an EFF gala dinner a while back, is absolutely delicious! Just perfect! I hope Rupert appreciated the support and will share some of the stock today. It’s the right thing to do,” she quipped.
Redi Tlhabi throws shade at the EFF with Rupert & Rothschild wine jab
POTHOLE POWER RANGERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC were dragged in September after images of them at a road repair project in Delmas, Mpumalanga, went viral, with Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane claiming they were cutting ribbons for potholes.
Ramaphosa was in the area as part of the ANC’s Letsema service delivery campaign and joined municipal workers busy with road repairs.
“We are now cutting ribbons for potholes. This is what happens when the money for maintaining roads has been looted. Only 41 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits. Our taxes are flowing into ANC pockets by any tender necessary,” Maimane said.
‘We’re now cutting ribbons for potholes’: Ramaphosa’s viral road repair gets tongues wagging
CELE VS THE MICROPHONE
Police minister Bheki Cele had the internet in meltdown mode in April when a technical error derailed his speech in Diepsloot.
He was addressing disgruntled community members when he was interrupted by odd sounds coming out of his megaphone.
Cele was somewhat irritated by the sounds and told a police officer to sort it out.
WATCH | Malema pokes fun at Cele’s megaphone moemish
