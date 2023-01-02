South Africa

Bathers and anglers cautioned about strong rip currents with full moon

02 January 2023 - 10:48
The NSRI has cautioned that spring tide this week may result in strong rip currents. File image
The NSRI has cautioned that spring tide this week may result in strong rip currents. File image
Image: 123RF/benaung

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers and anglers to be cautious of a full moon spring tide that could result in stronger rip currents.

The NSRI said from Monday “high tide will gradually get higher and low tide will retreat to lower than normal leading up to the peak of the full moon Spring tide on January 6 — a full moon micro moon.”

“The concern is that bathers and anglers who are not aware of the full moon spring tides will be caught off guard.”

The institute warned that rip currents “can be stronger in places during a spring tide”.

“We appeal to bathers and anglers to be cautious and bathers should only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards, swim in the safe swimming areas lifeguards post using their red and yellow flags.”

The NSRI’s Mike Vonk said many of South Africa's beaches have powerful rip currents that can sweep swimmers away from the beach to behind the surfline within minutes.

“A rip current will not pull you under the water, but will pull a swimmer away from the beach. If caught in a rip the most important thing is not to panic.

“Swim out of the current at 90° to the direction in which you are being pulled and use the waves to swim back to shore. Or flip on your back and float until the current runs out of strength and you can swim back to the beach,” he said.

The warning comes after five people drowned at Durban's North Beach on December 17 when they were caught in a rip current.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Girl, 10, drowns after family is caught in rip tide at Wilderness beach

A 10-year-old girl drowned and a 16-year-old family member is in hospital after they werecaught in rip currents off Wilderness beach on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Father and son divers rescued after going missing on KZN south coast

An extensive search ended in success when a father and son were found safe after they went missing while scuba diving on the KwaZulu-Natal south ...
News
1 week ago

Police divers search for teenager swept over tidal pool wall at resort

Police divers are continuing to search for a teenager from Zimbabwe who was swept over the sea wall of a tidal pool on Christmas Day in Gqeberha.
News
1 week ago

NSRI appeals to public to take care around water

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public to be safety minded around water after a number of incidents in the past week.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe South Africa
  2. PODCAST SERIES | How the Bulgarian mafia established itself in SA South Africa
  3. What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding South Africa
  4. Dutch kitesurfer dies in horrific accident in Muizenberg, Cape Town South Africa
  5. WATCH | Eight-year-old pianist wows Cape Town shoppers South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election