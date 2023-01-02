More than 1,500 cars per an hour are expected on the N3 toll route as the great trek from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng began on Monday morning.
N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) operations manager Thania Dhoogra said 1,300 were recorded in the morning and the number was expected to reach more than 1,500 during peak times in the day.
“Road users are advised to plan ahead and be prepared for peak traffic conditions as volumes of 1,300 vehicles per hour along the route have been recorded heading to Gauteng.
“Increased volumes in excess of 1,500 vehicles per hour are expected during the day.”
Dhoogra said increased traffic is likely to put more pressure on road users, law enforcement and emergency services.
“Law enforcement officials will maintain a heightened presence on the route to ensure road users obey the rules. Emergency services are patrolling the route to respond speedily to any emergency situation.”
Dhoogra appealed to motorists to adhere to the rules of the road to ensure a safe passage between the two provinces.
High traffic volumes expected on N3 as holidaymakers return to Gauteng from KZN
Image: Masi Losi
