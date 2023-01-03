South Africa

Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa'

03 January 2023 - 07:45
A road between KZN and Mpumalanga has been labelled as the worst in SA
A road between KZN and Mpumalanga has been labelled as the worst in SA
Image: Supplied

It’s been described by the owner of an artisan gold mine as “the worst road in South Africa” — an 18km patchy stretch of gravel and tar between KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. 

And while the department of transport has forked out close to R90m to refurbish the road, there is very little to show for it. 

The first phase of the project, which entailed the refurbishment of 9km of road in Mpumalanga, was suspended in November last year, just five months after construction began, due to “inadequacies in the original design, community disruptions and Covid-19”.

It’s the worst tar road in South Africa and it’s a disgrace that after three years it hasn’t been completed.
Quinton George, owner of Bosveld Mine

Spokesperson for the department of public works, roads and transport in Mpumalanga Bongani Dlamini said a decision was made to carry out the rehabilitation in two phases, two engineering consultants being appointed to design about 9km each. 

“The department went out to tender for Part A (phase 1) — the 9km from the N2 and an award for Part A was done in April 2019, and construction commenced in June 2019. The physical progress is currently at 56% and the project is on hold pending consideration for additional costs due to the design review approved by the department. The project is behind the construction programme and has been suspended since November 2021.”

He said the second phase for the remaining 9km is due for procurement in late 2023/24 or early 2024/25 subject to budget availability. 

“This section of the road is currently in very poor condition,” said Dlamini.

An 18km patchy stretch of gravel and tar road between the the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
An 18km patchy stretch of gravel and tar road between the the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

Dirk Kotze of Readira Projects, an engineering and construction firm based in the Klipwal area, confirmed they had been awarded the tender for the refurbishment of the road but declined to comment any further, referring all queries to the department. 

Lisa Mangcu, acting chairperson of the provincial legislature's portfolio committee on transport, said they were not aware of the project. 

“There is nothing stopping the portfolio committee on transport in inquiring into this matter in the new year. But this will have to be tabled in the committee by DOT. And if there are challenges the national department of transport, through the roads entity, Sanral, will bring those to the attention of the committee.”

Quinton George, the owner of Bosveld Mine in the region, travels the road on a weekly basis. 

George said it was disgraceful. 

“Only one-half of it has been done and yet so much money has been spent by throwing mud into potholes, which is a temporary fix — and by temporary I mean days, not weeks or months. As a peripheral road on the edge of Mpumalanga it should be getting better attention.” 

A resident in the area, Thabo Ndlovu, said the state of the road was shocking. 

“It is hard to believe that in this day and age there are roads like this in South Africa. It’s neither gravel nor a tar road. It would be better if it was just gravel to be honest. I drive on the edge of the road that is just gravel because the shocks on my car have been damaged from driving into these potholes every day.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

An 18km patchy stretch of gravel and tar road between the the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
An 18km patchy stretch of gravel and tar road between the the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

READ MORE

Pothole-related accident claims on the rise

An insurer has recorded a 15% increase in pothole-related accident claims this year compared to last year — and a 9% increase in tyre damage claims ...
News
1 month ago

Sinkholes on Grayston Drive cause lane closure

Two sinkholes have led to a temporary lane closure on Grayston Drive, a busy arterial stretch through Sandton, Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

‘A pothole every 29m on this stretch’ — dire road conditions in Free State frustrate residents

The dire state of roads in the Free State is frustrating residents and the agricultural association.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA’s roads crisis: 'The system is overwhelmed' News
  2. Our Gatvol Mix fills the gap: How potholes are building relationships South Africa
  3. Accusing government of inaction, South Africans are making the step app Sci-Tech
  4. ‘Fix those graves’: Gauteng community safety department gets heat for pothole ... South Africa
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s a sad state of affairs when the public steps up to fix SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe South Africa
  2. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa
  3. Dutch kitesurfer dies in horrific accident in Muizenberg, Cape Town South Africa
  4. What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding South Africa
  5. Woman dies after being mauled by two pit bulls in Limpopo South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election