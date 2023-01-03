Sport

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

03 January 2023 - 07:38 By Steve Keating and Tommy Lund
Martina Navratilova said the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.
Martina Navratilova said the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.
Image: HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Former world number one tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech–American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA.

"I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got."

Czech-born Navratilova, who became a U.S. citizen in 1981 and soon afterwards came out as gay, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.

Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.

The cancer was discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.

"Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth," said Navratilova's representative Mary Greenham. "When it didn't do down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.

"At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

"Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes."

Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts remotely.

"Martina won't be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom," said Greenham.

Tennis fans quickly took to social media offering support, including another tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King.

"@Martina is as brave as she is strong," posted King on Twitter. "She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Djokovic can't forget being deported but ready to move on in Australia

Novak Djokovic says he will never forget how it felt to be deported from Australia earlier this year but the Serb said his willingness to return for ...
Sport
4 days ago

End of an era for tennis in 2022 but Alcaraz, Swiatek keep torch burning

The men's “big four” may be history but two of its remaining members, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, kept offering stiff resistance to the next ...
Sport
1 week ago

Tennis SA distances itself from 'disorganised' Africa Cares Challenge

Tennis SA (TSA) has cuts ties with 2022 Africa Cares Challenge, which is scheduled to be played in Johannesburg on Saturday and Sunday.
Sport
1 month ago

Blast from the past: Kriek cruises to consecutive Australian Open titles

Today in SA sports history: December 13
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘If there is a coach I frequently talk to, it’s Middendorp’: Sundowns boss ... Soccer
  2. Zwane has ‘top-class’ prospect to replace Bimenyimana if PSL top scorer is ... Soccer
  3. ‘Sometimes I use him as the fourth assistant coach,’ says coach Mokwena on ... Soccer
  4. Arthur Zwane hails Kaizer Chiefs' young guns Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs want a striker and ‘will not panic buy’ to replace Blom Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election