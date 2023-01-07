An Mpumalanga woman and her son who were reported missing this week have apparently been found.
Lushka Taljaard, 27, and her four-year-old son, Daniel Petrus Taljaard, had last been seen at 5am on Thursday when Taljaard's husband left for work. He reported them missing to police after he arrived home at 5pm and was unable to find them. Both his wife’s phones were off.
“During investigation Lushka’s vehicle, a silver/grey VW Polo R-line, was found abandoned at Arnot/Hendrina Road opposite the entrance to Kwazamokuhle township,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE on Friday.
On Saturday, IOL quoted her as saying: “I can confirm that the woman and her son have been found and reunited with their family.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Missing Mpumalanga woman and four-year-old son found — report
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
An Mpumalanga woman and her son who were reported missing this week have apparently been found.
Lushka Taljaard, 27, and her four-year-old son, Daniel Petrus Taljaard, had last been seen at 5am on Thursday when Taljaard's husband left for work. He reported them missing to police after he arrived home at 5pm and was unable to find them. Both his wife’s phones were off.
“During investigation Lushka’s vehicle, a silver/grey VW Polo R-line, was found abandoned at Arnot/Hendrina Road opposite the entrance to Kwazamokuhle township,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE on Friday.
On Saturday, IOL quoted her as saying: “I can confirm that the woman and her son have been found and reunited with their family.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Police searching for missing Mpumalanga woman and son
Manhunt launched for suspects after missing woman's body found in bushes
North West health dept to exhume bodies in search for missing corpse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos