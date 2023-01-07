South Africa

Missing Mpumalanga woman and four-year-old son found — report

07 January 2023 - 15:26 By TimesLIVE
Police have been quoted as saying Lushka Taljaard and her four-year-old son have been reunited with their family. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

An Mpumalanga woman and her son who were reported missing this week have apparently been found. 

Lushka Taljaard, 27, and her four-year-old son, Daniel Petrus Taljaard, had last been seen at 5am on Thursday when Taljaard's husband left for work. He reported them missing to police after he arrived home at 5pm and was unable to find them. Both his wife’s phones were off. 

“During investigation Lushka’s vehicle, a silver/grey VW Polo R-line, was found abandoned at Arnot/Hendrina Road opposite the entrance to Kwazamokuhle township,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE on Friday.

On Saturday, IOL quoted her as saying: “I can confirm that the woman and her son have been found and reunited with their family.”

TimesLIVE

