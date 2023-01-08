South Africa

Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin arrested in Centurion

08 January 2023 - 13:29
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy (black shirt), who is an alleged kingpin wanted for kidnapping cases in Mozambique, was arrested in Centurion on Saturday.
Image: SAPS

A 50-year alleged kingpin wanted in Mozambique for kidnapping cases where ransom demands were made was arrested in Centurion on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team led by members of the Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) and Interpol acted on a warrant of arrest and an extradition request by the Mozambique government for the capture of Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy. 

The TPC was established and led by the ministers responsible for policing in South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania to counter transnational organised crime in the region.

The team, also consisting of the special task force, crime intelligence and organised crime units, arrested Nangy in an upmarket estate in Centurion. 

The team seized a 9mm licensed firearm, 14 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks in his possession, as well as multiple South African and Mozambican SIM cards.

“The suspect will appear before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday where extradition processes will immediately commence,” Mathe said.

