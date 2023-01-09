Boitumelo Lethoko of the Patriotic Alliance is the newly-elected mayor of the North West municipality of Ditsobotla.
The speaker of council is ANC’s Fikile Jakene and the chief whip is Jento Nkashe of Forum for Service Delivery.
The three were elected on Monday during the inaugural council sitting in Mahikeng.
The sitting was the first one, after the December by-elections.
The initial council meeting in late December could not go ahead, as it descended into chaos.
PA councillor appointed mayor of troubled Ditsobotla municipality
Image: File/ Alaister Russell
