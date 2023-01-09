The election of a new speaker for the Ditsobotla municipality in the North West started with a secret ballot on Monday.
Councillors of the Lichtenburg municipality were sworn in earlier after by-elections in December, when the ANC received less than 50% of the vote for the first time.
The council was dissolved in September amid ANC faction battles in the town.
Ditsobotla is infamous for having had two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers from warring ANC factions for most of 2022.
Monday's meeting is in Mahikeng, about 40km from Lichtenburg.
No party has a majority in the council and the first meeting on December 28 was cancelled after disruptions by newly elected councillors.
Last week contract workers caused mayhem as they stormed the municipal building in Lichtenburg and took documents which they threw in the streets.
DA Ditsobotla caucus leader Yusuf Laher confirmed to TimesLIVE they had been sworn in.
“We’ve just been sworn in and the proceedings for the election of a speaker, executive committee and mayor will proceed,” Laher said.
This is a developing story.
Election of new Ditsobotla municipality speaker under way
