South Africa

An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school

11 January 2023 - 08:34
Grade 11 pupil Art Mathibela, 16, with his father, 43-year-old actuary Mbongeni Mathibela, outside Sandown High School in Sandton on Wednesday.
Grade 11 pupil Art Mathibela, 16, with his father, 43-year-old actuary Mbongeni Mathibela, outside Sandown High School in Sandton on Wednesday.
Image: Orrin Singth/TimesLIVE

In a household that “lives maths and chess”, 16-year-old Art Mathibela is intent on honing his skills towards his ultimate goal of becoming a chemical engineer.

With a father who is an actuary, the grade 11 Sandown High School pupil has big shoes to fill.

“I want to finish in the top 10. That's my goal for this year, to consistently make the top 10 in our grade,” Art said while tidying his blazer outside his Sandton-based school on Wednesday.

A maths and science boffin often producing A's in both subjects, Art said he fully understood the importance of grade 11.

“The results I produce this year will be needed for university applications so I will have to give it my all.”

Tshegofatsy Madisang, 18, grabbed a Red Bull before the start of his first day of matric at Sandown High School. He says he needs it for all the work that awaits him.
Tshegofatsy Madisang, 18, grabbed a Red Bull before the start of his first day of matric at Sandown High School. He says he needs it for all the work that awaits him.
Image: Orrin Singh/TimesLIVE

His father, Mbongeni, 43, stood proudly next to his son while he gave him a pep talk before he entered the school grounds.

“I was saying to him grade 11 is the first day of matric because that's where all the hard stuff is taught. Next year is consolidation. Nothing new is taught in grade 12. It's a big year for him.”

Walking tall, with his uniform immaculately ironed and shoes shined, 18-year-old Tshegofatsy Madisang paced towards the entrance of the school. The matric pupil claimed the Red Bull in his hand was part of his preparation for his all-important final year.

“There's a lot of work ahead. This year I want to be focused so I can work towards studying at university next year. I want to get into hospitality management.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Happy reunions among pupils as new school year starts

There was no screaming, kicking or fussing when Blairgowrie Primary School in Johannesburg resumed classes for the new year.
News
2 hours ago

As schools open, thousands of pupils don't have a classroom to go to

As government schools open for the new academic year in the five inland provinces on Wednesday, it has emerged that 5,201 pupils in three of them are ...
News
15 hours ago

POLL | Have you been bankrupted by the cost of school uniforms?

Has the price of school uniforms left your wallet shaking?
News
21 hours ago

BACK TO SCHOOL: We price check stationery specials

It is back to school for inland provinces this week and while the cost of living has increased, so have the prices of school stationery.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa
  5. Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election