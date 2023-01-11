His father, Mbongeni, 43, stood proudly next to his son while he gave him a pep talk before he entered the school grounds.
“I was saying to him grade 11 is the first day of matric because that's where all the hard stuff is taught. Next year is consolidation. Nothing new is taught in grade 12. It's a big year for him.”
Walking tall, with his uniform immaculately ironed and shoes shined, 18-year-old Tshegofatsy Madisang paced towards the entrance of the school. The matric pupil claimed the Red Bull in his hand was part of his preparation for his all-important final year.
“There's a lot of work ahead. This year I want to be focused so I can work towards studying at university next year. I want to get into hospitality management.”
An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school
Image: Orrin Singth/TimesLIVE
In a household that “lives maths and chess”, 16-year-old Art Mathibela is intent on honing his skills towards his ultimate goal of becoming a chemical engineer.
With a father who is an actuary, the grade 11 Sandown High School pupil has big shoes to fill.
“I want to finish in the top 10. That's my goal for this year, to consistently make the top 10 in our grade,” Art said while tidying his blazer outside his Sandton-based school on Wednesday.
A maths and science boffin often producing A's in both subjects, Art said he fully understood the importance of grade 11.
“The results I produce this year will be needed for university applications so I will have to give it my all.”
Image: Orrin Singh/TimesLIVE
