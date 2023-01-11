Motshekga said it had become an annual problem, as some parents have to move around because of jobs and other related challenges.
Back to school: Overcrowding in Cosmo City as demand exceeds places
Image: Alistair Russell/TimesLIVE
Six-year-old Buhlebemvelo Njibana couldn't contain his excitement on Wednesday as he prepared to start grade 1 at the Cosmo City Primary School, north of Johannesburg.
Accompanied by his parents, the young boy was visibly eager to enter the school.
His mother Mandisa Njibana said he couldn't settle on Tuesday evening. “He couldn't sleep, for wanting to try on his new school uniform,” she said.
She shared his enthusiasm. “Finally, I've been waiting for this moment since he was born. I am quite excited,” she said.
Cosmo City Primary is one of the schools minister of basic education Angie Motshekga was visiting on Wednesday to monitor the start of the academic year. She said Gauteng had done relatively well with pupil placements this year.
“This time they are left with about 1,500 [outstanding placements], they are using churches where they don't have enough spaces. Sometimes it is circumstances that are beyond their control,” she said.
As schools open, thousands of pupils don't have a classroom to go to
Motshekga said it had become an annual problem, as some parents have to move around because of jobs and other related challenges.
“We normally give [the department] 10 days to mop up,” she said.
Motshekga said the Cosmo City Primary principal had briefed her about overcrowding at the school. “Overcrowding is a huge problem in urban areas,” she added.
Chairperson of the school governing body, Harold Mashishi, told TimesLIVE overcrowding is one of the main challenges the school faces.
“This is an issue that we try to sort it out as much as we can, but last year we had more than 1,000 learners in this school,” he said.
Mashishi said this year they already have more than 1,600 pupils. “In one class we accommodate a minimum of 40 pupils. Depending on the number of children we have admitted, in one class you may find that we have 50 or 60 learners.”
POLL | Have you been bankrupted by the cost of school uniforms?
Another challenge was that some parents arrive at the school when the academic year is set to start and expect them to admit their children.
“Despite these challenges, there won't be any child that will be left behind,” Mashishi said.
