South Africa

Back to school: Overcrowding in Cosmo City as demand exceeds places

11 January 2023 - 09:50
Mandisa Njibana accompanied her son Buhlebemvelo for the first day of school at Cosmo City Primary in Gauteng.
Mandisa Njibana accompanied her son Buhlebemvelo for the first day of school at Cosmo City Primary in Gauteng.
Image: Alistair Russell/TimesLIVE

Six-year-old Buhlebemvelo Njibana couldn't contain his excitement on Wednesday as he prepared to start grade 1 at the Cosmo City Primary School, north of Johannesburg.

Accompanied by his parents, the young boy was visibly eager to enter the school. 

His mother Mandisa Njibana said he couldn't settle on Tuesday evening. “He couldn't sleep, for wanting to try on his new school uniform,” she said.

She shared his enthusiasm. “Finally, I've been waiting for this moment since he was born. I am quite excited,” she said.

Cosmo City Primary is one of the schools minister of basic education Angie Motshekga was visiting on Wednesday to monitor the start of the academic year. She said Gauteng had done relatively well with pupil placements this year.

“This time they are left with about 1,500 [outstanding placements], they are using churches where they don't have enough spaces. Sometimes it is circumstances that are beyond their control,” she said.

As schools open, thousands of pupils don't have a classroom to go to

As government schools open for the new academic year in the five inland provinces on Wednesday, it has emerged that 5,201 pupils in three of them are ...
News
15 hours ago

Motshekga said it had become an annual problem, as some parents have to move around because of jobs and other related challenges.

“We normally give [the department] 10 days to mop up,” she said.

Motshekga said the Cosmo City Primary principal had briefed her about overcrowding at the school. “Overcrowding is a huge problem in urban areas,” she added.

Chairperson of the school governing body, Harold Mashishi, told TimesLIVE overcrowding is one of the main challenges the school faces.

“This is an issue that we try to sort it out as much as we can, but last year we had more than 1,000 learners in this school,” he said.

Mashishi said this year they already have more than 1,600 pupils. “In one class we accommodate a minimum of 40 pupils. Depending on the number of children we have admitted, in one class you may find that we have 50 or 60 learners.”

POLL | Have you been bankrupted by the cost of school uniforms?

Has the price of school uniforms left your wallet shaking?
News
21 hours ago

Another challenge was that some parents arrive at the school when the academic year is set to start and expect them to admit their children.

“Despite these challenges, there won't be any child that will be left behind,” Mashishi said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school

In a household that “lives maths and chess”, 16-year-old Art Mathibela is intent on honing his skills towards his ultimate goal of becoming a ...
News
1 hour ago

Happy reunions among pupils as new school year starts

There was no screaming, kicking or fussing when Blairgowrie Primary School in Johannesburg resumed classes for the new year.
News
2 hours ago

BACK TO SCHOOL: We price check stationery specials

It is back to school for inland provinces this week and while the cost of living has increased, so have the prices of school stationery.
News
22 hours ago

How to gear up for back-to-school chaos

The anticipated chaos and mayhem set to hit Gauteng roads as the holiday season ends and schools reopen and can be eased with simple strategies, and ...
News
20 hours ago

How to deal with first day of school anxiety — for parents and kids

Educational psychologist Penelope Tyawa has 30 years' experience and shared tips with TimesLIVE to help children and parents deal with separation ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa
  5. Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election