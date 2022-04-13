Mozambique insurgents are using child soldiers: SANDF chief
Gen Rudzani Maphwanya reveals that tech seized in raids contains footage of kidnapped kids being used as fighters
13 April 2022 - 20:38
Military raids on bases of insurgents in Mozambique and the recovery of laptops, cellphones and other electronic devices have yielded a wealth of information, including how rebel fighters are allegedly training kidnapped children as soldiers...
