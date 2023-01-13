Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate and others are alleged to be tangled up in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained a preservation order from the high court in Pretoria to freeze three luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said five non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding of about R56.3m for community development projects in South Africa. The NPOs are:
- Taung Cultural Music and Arts Expo;
- South African Art and Development Association (Saada);
- Dinosys;
- Matieni Community Centre; and
- Zibsicraft (Pty) Ltd.
Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate fingered in alleged National Lotteries Commission fraud
Image: Arthur Mafokate's Instagram
Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate and others are alleged to be tangled up in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained a preservation order from the high court in Pretoria to freeze three luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said five non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding of about R56.3m for community development projects in South Africa. The NPOs are:
The order is against:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Arthur Mafokate denies receiving millions in NAC funding
Prosecution of lotteries officials who scammed the poor is next step: SIU hands evidence to NPA
Here's how Terry Pheto ended up linked to the lottery fraud case
Presley Chweneyagae implicated in R15m lottery money scandal — reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos