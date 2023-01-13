Cricket

Parnell hopes Pretoria can capitalise on sold out SuperSport Park

13 January 2023 - 14:27 By Stuart Hess
Wayne Parnell's Pretoria Capitals will be looking forward to playing in front of a sold out SuperSport Park in the team's opening home match in the Betway SA20 tournament on Saturday.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics

It should come as no surprise that SuperSport Park is sold out for its first Betway SA20 match this Saturday. 

The area is known for enthusiastic support for its sports teams, and after the Pretoria Capitals’ winning start in the competition on Thursday night, the excitement for their home team will be ramped up further. 

“It's really nice to play when stadiums are full, so we looking forward to seeing everyone out at Centurion and hopefully we can put on a good show," said Capitals captain Wayne Parnell.

Nortje brings the speed and Salt the flavour as Capitals claim first win

Known as the ‘Friendly City’, Gqeberha needed all the patience that its moniker describes to get through Thursday’s Betway SA20 at St George’s Park.
Sport
16 hours ago

The success of the Northerns Titans over the last decade has made the ground one of the most well attended venues for domestic cricket. While there was anxiety among the tournament’s organisers regarding attendances at places like Kingsmead and St George’s Park, there were never going to be such concerns for SuperSport Park.

“The owners have also been very impressive in how they have embraced the sporting culture in this area,” Dr Jacques Faul, CEO of the Northerns Cricket Union, said on Friday.

“From the team colours to the ‘RoarSomeMore’ slogan, they have run a very effective marketing effort that has shown recognition and understanding of the region.” 

The Capitals were purchased by the JSW Group and Indian multinational conglomerate with businesses across the steel and construction sector. The company also owns the Delhi Capitals franchise in the Indian Premier League. 

The Capitals from Pretoria started the SA20 in dominant fashion, claiming a 23-run win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha and will meet the same opponents in Centurion in what will be the first match in the competition to be played in Gauteng. 

“The surface (at SuperSport Park) will play a lot different to (St George’s Park),” said Parnell. 

There'll be another major difference — the weather. Whereas rain and lighting interrupted play a few times during the first innings in Gqeberha, Saturday’s forecast suggests scorching temperatures for Centurion. 

Parnell admitted recently that playing the same opponents back-to-back was strange. Besides the Sunrisers, the Capitals also face provincial neighbours, the Jozi Super Kings, on back-to-back nights next Tuesday and Wednesday. 

“It’s something we have to get used to. We have a few of those. It is something with the first year because of the ODIs with England, where we need to fit everything in. It is a bit strange but I’m sure from season 2, the scheduling might change a bit,” Parnell said. 

While Centurion supporters usually jump right behind players from the Northerns area — AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Albie Morkel and Dewald Brevis spring to mind — the success brought by Farhaan Behardien and Henry Davids, who both hail from the Western Cape, for the Titans have made them legends at that ground and Phil Salt — player of the match on Thursday — Jimmy Neesham and Adil Rashidwill rapidly gain favourite status if they win matches for the Capitals.

