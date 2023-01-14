South Africa

Eastern Cape man 'killed by mob' over sister’s missing social grant card

14 January 2023 - 13:58
Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects linked to a mob killing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

An Eastern Cape man has died after a mob allegedly attacked him over his sister's missing social grant card.

Three men and two women, aged between 31 and 48, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court in Gqeberha on murder and attempted murder charges on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the sister of the deceased, Lwando Kana, 31, allegedly confronted him and a cousin about her missing Sassa card at her house in Zwide.

They denied knowledge of her card and “she informed the community”, Naidu said.

“About 30 people arrived at the house and took the duo to a nearby park, where they were assaulted with sjamboks, water pipes and sticks. They were later brought back and on the following morning, January 8, Kana was found dead in the house.”

Naidu said his 42-year-old cousin sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. She said police arrested the five suspects in their homes in Zwide during the early hours of Thursday.

Police adamant someone will be held responsible for Boksburg tanker explosion

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela believes the driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on December 24 will be ...
News
1 day ago

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the attack.

“Irrespective of how angry a person or community is, they cannot take the law into their own hands and any act of a criminal nature either seen or perceived must be reported to the police,” said Ncata.

“Every citizen must abide by the law and inform police of any suspect/s or call the police if you (the community) managed to arrest an alleged suspect to avoid any further criminal acts through mob justice.

“Vigilantism cannot be a justifiable act of punishment for anyone. The community must refrain from making assumptions without verifying the facts. Many times the community takes the law into their own hands and no cases are reported against the person/s they allege to be a suspect/s.”

TimesLIVE

