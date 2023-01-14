South Africa

N3 Durban-bound closed to traffic after massive pile-up

14 January 2023 - 13:43 By TImesLIVE
The N3 Durban-bound at Mariannhill has been closed after a massive pile-up.
Image: Supplied

The Durban-bound N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza has been closed to traffic after a massive accident involving trucks and cars. 

Emergency services say one truck driver is entrapped in his vehicle. He will be stabilised before being cut from the vehicle.

Image: Supplied

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

