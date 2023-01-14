The Durban-bound N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza has been closed to traffic after a massive accident involving trucks and cars.
N3 Durban-bound closed to traffic after massive pile-up
Image: Supplied
The Durban-bound N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza has been closed to traffic after a massive accident involving trucks and cars.
Emergency services say one truck driver is entrapped in his vehicle. He will be stabilised before being cut from the vehicle.
Image: Supplied
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
