South Africa

Eighteen injured after taxi, car collide in Durban

14 January 2023 - 09:20
A taxi and a light vehicle collided on Wiltshire Road, Durban, on Saturday morning, injuring 18.
KwaZulu-Natal police are trying to determine the cause of an accident that left 18 people injured in Durban on Saturday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said its team responded to an “accident on Wiltshire Road just before 8am” involving a taxi and a car. 

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage,” the emergency service said.

“A fully loaded taxi and a light motor vehicle had collided head-on. Multiple people were found to be injured and immediately more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the scene, 

“Eighteen people who sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals.

“At this stage the events leading to the accident are unknown. However, SAPS will investigate further.”

