Gauteng police on Monday said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated following the death of one person after a diesel tanker overturned on Kliprivier Drive, near the N12 exit in the south of Johannesburg at the weekend.
“The passenger [in the tanker] passed away in a hospital while the driver is in a serious condition in hospital,” Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE.
The two were in the tanker when it hit a bridge and overturned, landing on the embankment next to the N12 east. Fuel was spilt on the highway.
The latest charge has been added to the reckless and negligent driving investigation after the crash.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng department of roads and transport has cautioned drivers to be on high alert while driving on the affected stretch of road.
Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the road was reopened on Sunday.
Mpya and Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said engineers had been deployed to assess the site and road for safe usage.
“The damaged areas, which are scheduled for repair, are the side barriers and we caution road users to be on high alert in the area, as technicians attend to the remedial work of repairing barriers,” they said.
TimesLIVE
One dead after N12 diesel tanker crash
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
