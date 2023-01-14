South Africa

Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula is not conflicted, says regulator

14 January 2023 - 15:26 By TimeLIVE
Nersa chair Thembani Bukula declared his interests before taking up his position, says the regulator. Stock photo.
Nersa chair Thembani Bukula declared his interests before taking up his position, says the regulator. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Comments on social media alleging National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) chairperson Thembani Bukula has a conflict of interest are incorrect and misleading, says the regulator.

“The chairperson of Nersa, Thembani Bukula, is not conflicted. He resigned from his position as non-executive director of Mahube Infrastructure upon his appointment as Nersa chairperson,” it said.

“The law requires that upon appointment, every part-time regulator [board member] must disclose to the minister of mineral resources and energy his or her pecuniary interest in any company (firm or association) engaged in the electricity, piped-gas and petroleum pipelines industries.”

Bukula had complied in this regard, declaring his interests before taking up his position, the regulator added.

“In accordance with the law, there is no pecuniary interest that Mr Bukula stands to benefit pursuant to all decisions taken by the energy regulator.

“The energy regulator [board] consists of nine members who make decisions on applications from Nersa licensees, including Eskom,” Nersa said, adding that its decisions are based solely on thorough analysis of applications, facts and evidence presented to it.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Consider other producers, Solidarity says as it decries Eskom tariff increase

Trade union Solidarity says the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) should pay more attention to applications from private power ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom’s tariff decision is ‘daylight robbery’ against consumers: DA

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) abdicated on its statutory obligation to protect consumers from unfair energy pricing and ...
News
1 day ago

Nersa grants Eskom increases of 18.65% and 12.74% for next two financial years

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa on Wednesday approved a revenue application of R318bn for Eskom for the 2023/2024 and R352bn for the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Estranged husband ordered to pay spousal maintenance to escort wife South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...