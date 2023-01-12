South Africa

Consider other producers, Solidarity says as it decries Eskom tariff increase

12 January 2023 - 19:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Nersa has granted Eskom a tariff increase of 18.65% for the 2023/2024 financial year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Trade union Solidarity says the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) should pay more attention to applications from private power generators and less attention to Eskom’s applications for more expensive power.

 The union made this comment after Nersa granted Eskom a tariff increase of 18.65% for the 2023/24 year.

“The time that Nersa spends every year to consider Eskom’s tariff increase application can be spent much better on policy reviews to allow new entrants to the power grid to supply their services.

“In the end, this is the only way South Africa can emerge from the energy crisis,” said Theuns du Buisson, economics researcher at the Solidarity Research Institute (SRI).

Solidarity said Eskom’s increasing debt and its failure to provide adequate power posed the single biggest threat to the South African economy.

“The false choice of either Eskom getting the tariff increase or of it being dependent on even more bailouts is being presented to South Africa on an ongoing basis, but the fact remains that we see both of these harmful concessions being made every year,” Du Buisson said.

He said Eskom was caught up in a vicious cycle of supplying less and less power, thus wanting to charge more for the power that was available.

“This is by no means sustainable though, and the only solution is to add more power to the grid — as soon as possible.”

He said according to research by the SRI last year, consumers already paid a premium of at least 27% on electricity from Eskom simply because of the ailing power utility's devotion to black economic empowerment.

“The premium we pay for BEE means that, for the past few years, Nersa had to grant a higher increase than was necessary time and again.

“It costs Eskom, and therefore also our pockets, between R12bn and R14bn a year and it leaves ordinary South Africans in the dark while a handful of politically connected individuals are lining their pockets.”

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Eskom moves to stage 6 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice

Eskom announced it will escalate load-shedding to stage 6 starting at 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.
News
2 days ago

Billionaire says South African grid too weak for green energy

South Africa needs to upgrade its coal-fired power plants rather than focus on renewable energy, according to a sanctioned Russian billionaire who ...
News
1 week ago

