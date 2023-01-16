South Africa

Nkandla residents bring town to a standstill over bad roads

16 January 2023 - 19:29 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Nkandla residents blocked roads as they demanded tar roads throughout the town.
Image: Screengrab

Disgruntled Nkandla residents on Monday brought the small KwaZulu-Natal town to a standstill as they demanded tar roads, saying they are tired of empty promises.

Residents blocked the P61/2, P50, P90, P16 and P707 using rocks and burning tyres.

They claimed they are unable to drive their vehicles around after heavy rain and the vehicles are damaged when they get stuck in mud.

Residents said for years they had been trying to engage the municipality and the provincial department of transport.

They were not getting anywhere with the municipality and the department who cited a lack of funds to fix the roads.

Mayor Mbhekiseni Biyela confirmed residents were protesting and said according to information the protest will continue.

Biyela said on Sunday the municipality and the department met residents to find a way forward.

The meeting did not go according to plan and collapsed after residents demanded a plan and timeline. Community members then decided to protest.

“Resident demanded that the department provide them with the exact timeline of when the road construction will start. After that was not done, residents warned they would bring the town to a standstill. In 2021, the department promised to build the roads and said it had a budget in place, but that was not done. They have been protesting since the morning and a lot of people are unable to get to work.”

Biyela said the state of roads in many areas in the municipality was depressing.

He tried to engage resident but they refused to back down, saying they will only be moved by contractors coming to build a road.

“I understand the department may not have the project as we speak. However, I am hopeful that during the upcoming budget allocation the department will remember the outcry of Nkandla residents,” added Biyela.

TimesLIVE

