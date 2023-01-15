Durban mayor had great holiday — in Cape Town
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By HOGARTH
The failed musician masquerading as mayor of eThekwini is a living legend. So, after the beaches of the city of which he is the first citizen were contaminated with poo, and he told all and sundry that all was well, he apparently went on holiday without a care in the world — to Cape Town...
