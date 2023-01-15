Newsmaker
‘Dangerous’ if ANC, energy minister choose Eskom boss
Neither has expertise or capability, says Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Alan Mukoki
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
Political interference has created the Eskom crisis and the last thing the country needs is for minister of energy Gwede Mantashe or the ruling party to be involved in the appointment of outgoing CEO Andre De Ruyter's successor, says CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) Alan Mukoki...
