South Africa

WATCH | Former president Jacob Zuma pushes ahead with his private prosecution matter

19 January 2023 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma is going ahead with his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This despite Ramaphosa securing an urgent interdict to prevent him having to appear in court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

