WATCH | Former president Jacob Zuma pushes ahead with his private prosecution matter

Former president Jacob Zuma is going ahead with his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This despite Ramaphosa securing an urgent interdict to prevent him having to appear in court on Thursday.
Decision on legality of Zuma's prosecution of Ramaphosa set for May
LISTEN | Courts are 'captured' but Ramaphosa remains charged: Niehaus
Keep private prosecutions ‘within four corners’, says court in Ramaphosa-Zuma case
