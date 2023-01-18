South Africa

Decision on legality of Zuma's prosecution of Ramaphosa set for May

18 January 2023 - 18:27
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, pictured during the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu last year, will face face off in court in May. File photo.
CHEERS! Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, pictured during the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu last year, will face face off in court in May. File photo.
Image: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to find out whether his private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma is lawful will be heard on May 17 and 18.

The date was set in a case management meeting in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.

On Monday, the full bench of the high court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict, prohibiting any further steps by Zuma in his private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

This means Ramaphosa will not have to appear in the criminal court on Thursday as per the summons issued by Zuma on December 15. The interdict will remain in place pending the determination of Ramaphosa’s main application on May 18.

Ramaphosa wins interdict against Jacob Zuma in private prosecution

The president will not have to appear in criminal court this week.
News
2 days ago

Keep private prosecutions ‘within four corners’, says court in Ramaphosa-Zuma case

The high court says the right to personal freedom must be guarded ‘unreservedly’ as it grants interim interdict to the president.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Courts are 'captured' but Ramaphosa remains charged: Niehaus

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says South Africa has 'a criminal justice system for the elite and one for the poor'.
News
2 days ago
