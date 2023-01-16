South Africa

LISTEN | Courts are 'captured' but Ramaphosa remains charged: Niehaus

Jacob Zuma Foundation says South Africa has 'a criminal justice system for the elite and one for the poor'

16 January 2023 - 16:24 By TIMESLIVE
Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus.
Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus says the “captured” judiciary will lead to South Africa's “collapse”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa applied to the Johannesburg high court to set aside his private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma as unconstitutional and unlawful. He asked the court to interdict any “further steps” in pursuing the prosecution and to excuse his appearance in court on January 19, as demanded by Zuma.

Zuma filed a case against Ramaphosa, arguing he is an “accessory after the fact” in relation to charges Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The court granted Ramaphosa the interdict, which means he does not have to appear in the dock on Thursday.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said their “suspicions were vindicated” by the appointment of three judges instead of one. Manyi said the appointment of a full bench “confused and intrigued” the foundation.

Ramaphosa welcomed the judgment.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Ramaphosa wins interdict against Jacob Zuma in private prosecution

The president will not have to appear in criminal court this week.
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Judgment in Ramaphosa, Zuma legal showdown

Judgment is expected in the legal showdown between former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Johannesburg high court on ...
News
8 hours ago

Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole

Jacob Zuma is 'laughing at the courts' and clearly does not think South Africa’s constitutional democracy should have authority over him, says the DA.
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi

Manyi says presidency must not protect Ramaphosa in the Zuma case
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  3. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  4. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  5. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...