President Cyril Ramaphosa applied to the Johannesburg high court to set aside his private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma as unconstitutional and unlawful. He asked the court to interdict any “further steps” in pursuing the prosecution and to excuse his appearance in court on January 19, as demanded by Zuma.
Zuma filed a case against Ramaphosa, arguing he is an “accessory after the fact” in relation to charges Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
The court granted Ramaphosa the interdict, which means he does not have to appear in the dock on Thursday.
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said their “suspicions were vindicated” by the appointment of three judges instead of one. Manyi said the appointment of a full bench “confused and intrigued” the foundation.
Ramaphosa welcomed the judgment.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Courts are 'captured' but Ramaphosa remains charged: Niehaus
Jacob Zuma Foundation says South Africa has 'a criminal justice system for the elite and one for the poor'
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus says the “captured” judiciary will lead to South Africa's “collapse”.
TimesLIVE
