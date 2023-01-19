South Africa

WATCH | Sheba the tiger's final moments

The eight-year-old feline was euthanised for safety reasons

19 January 2023 - 12:14 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Footage of Sheba the tiger prowling near farmhouses was taken moments before she was caught then euthanised by trackers early on Wednesday morning.

Sheba had escaped from a smallholding about 3km from where she was spotted on camera.

She was put down about an hour after the video was taken.

The community policing forum's Gresham Mandy said the decision to euthanise Sheba was not taken lightly but had to be made for the safety of the Walkers Fruit Farms community and domestic animals. 

This came after William Mokoena, 39, sustained injuries to his legs after Sheba pounced on him.

It is believed the tigress also killed a dog and a pig.

READ MORE:

Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning

Sheba the female tiger that escaped from her enclosure over the weekend at Walkers Fruit farm in the south of Johannesburg was euthanised on ...
News
1 day ago

Police launch inquiry into tiger attack as victim seeks legal advice

Police have launched an inquiry into the attack on 39-year-old William Mokoena last Saturday night by escaped tigress Sheba in the Walkers Fruit ...
News
23 hours ago

Expect more tigers on the loose thanks to legislation that lacks bite: experts

SA law only covers the commercial trade of exotic animals, and it’s easier to own a tiger than a lion
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Emergency water shutdown in six areas in Johannesburg — here's who ... South Africa
  4. Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning South Africa
  5. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials