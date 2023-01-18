South Africa

Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning

18 January 2023 - 07:51
Sheba the tigress has been put down.
Sheba the tigress has been put down.
Image: Supplied

Sheba the female tiger that escaped from her enclosure over the weekend at Walkers Fruit Farm in the south of Johannesburg was euthanised on Wednesday morning. 

Gresham Mandy of the community policing forum (CPF) said the tiger was spotted in the early hours on Wednesday at Arboretum Farm in Walkers Fruit Farms, about 2km from where the tiger was last known to be roaming.

“She had entered a farm area with six dwellings with families living there. Sheba attacked and killed a domestic animal and a call was made for urgent assistance. Members responded to the scene and began to track the tiger,” Mandy said. 

He said the owner of the tiger was present.

She was located near a house on the farm.

Mandy said due to the terrain and area, it was not possible to contain her or secure her safely.

“At 3.45am the decision was made to euthanise her while it was safe to do so. Unfortunately darting her was not an option.

“Sheba had moved during the night across the hills to the west side of Fruit Farms, bringing her close to livestock and residents in a more densely populated area. This was not an easy decision to make and the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms was a priority,” Mandy said. 

The Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark SPCA, which said it heard later that Sheba had been shot, explained that darting her was not an option as “there are many risks and complications with darting an animal at night”.

“This case proves why wild animals should not be kept as pets. The SPCA is opposed to the keeping and breeding of wild and exotic animals as pets.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

SEE MORE:

WATCH | ‘It came straight for my throat’: tiger victim recalls attack

Survivor tells of the harrowing ordeal
News
17 hours ago

Expect more tigers on the loose thanks to legislation that lacks bite: experts

SA law only covers the commercial trade of exotic animals, and it’s easier to own a tiger than a lion
News
13 hours ago

‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour

The predator fled after the attack, but that was not the end of her reign of terror.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Tiger eyewitness says they live in fear after scaring missing animal with flashlights

A Walkerville resident whose dog was mauled to death says they continue to live in fear while the search continues for Sheba, the missing ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | On the trail of Walkerville's runaway tiger Sheba South Africa
  2. On the loose: Hunt for tiger resumes in Walkerville, Sheba likely to be close ... South Africa
  3. Promising signs Sheba the tigress will be captured on Tuesday South Africa

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  3. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  4. Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana