'Worried' Djokovic through as second seeds Ruud, Jabeur bow out

Ruud was simply outplayed for all but a few games of his 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 loss to 22-year-old Brooksby over nearly four hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Brooksby's win was followed by lucky loser Michael Mmoh stunning German former world number two Alexander Zverev 6-7(1) 6-4 6-3 6-2 to make it eight American men in the third round.

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz was unable to join the American charge as he was upset 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-2 by Australian Alexei Popyrin, while Danish ninth seed Holger Rune dispatched Californian Maxime Cressy 7-5 6-4 6-4.

There was also early American success in the women's draw when Katie Volynets stunned ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 2-6 6-2 to become the first US qualifier to reach the third round since Lindsay Davenport in 1993.

Shelby Rogers, however, was no match for Belarusian Sabalenka, who recovered from a slow start to power past the American 6-3 6-1.

French fourth seed Garcia likewise came through a potentially tricky tie against former U.S Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 7-6(5) 7-5, while Bencic continued her fine form with a 7-6(3) 6-3 win over American Claire Liu.

Magda Linette joined fellow Pole and top seed Iga Swiatek in the third round with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 upset of 16th seed Anett Kontaveit, while Croatian Donna Vekic downed 18th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-3 6-0.

Jabeur, though, was a shadow of the player who reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, making 50 unforced errors in her 6-1 5-7 6-1 loss to Vondrousova.

Andrey Rublev continued to carve his way through the men's draw with a 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 win over Emil Ruusuvuori, the third-set setback coming after a row with the umpire over whether the fifth seed was swearing in Russian.

He will next face Briton Dan Evans, who beat Jeremy Chardy 6-4 6-4 6-1 after the Frenchman also fell out with the chair official when a ball dropped from his pocket during a rally.

After two days of severe weather disruptions, Melbourne Park escaped extreme heat or rain on Thursday with play continuing well into the early hours of the morning to get the second round completed on schedule.