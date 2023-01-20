Pupils who fail a grade are progressed to the next grade in line with the department of basic education’s policy on progression “to unclog the system as lots of pupils were unnecessarily repeating the same grade more than once”.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga praised the performance of progressed pupils, saying the 20,975 who passed — the would-be-high-school repeaters and dropouts had they not been progressed — have an opportunity to access higher education, technical and vocational education and training colleges or other skills development institutions.
“What a great story,” she said.
Meanwhile, prisoners in correctional services’ centres shone in the matric exams with 164 fulltime candidates, or 95.9%, passing.
A total of 105 who passed obtained a Bachelor pass.
Motshekga said they performed quite impressively, adding “they have all the time, that’s why they have this amazing pass”.
She said these were young people who unfortunately found themselves on the wrong side of the law who in their future lives “could be judges, the same people who gave them jail sentences, or doctors and other critical professionals needed by our country”.
At least 94 of the fulltime candidates at schools who passed the exams were aged 15 while 87 were 30 years old.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Most matriculants who were pushed from grade 11 to 12 failed matric
Image: File
While the matric class of 2022 recorded an impressive 80.1% pass rate, most pupils who failed grade 11 but were “progressed” to grade 12 did not shine in last year’s exams.
Only 20,975 or 43.3%, of the 48,361 “progressed” pupils passed the exams, with 3,235 achieving a Bachelor pass.
At least 54.5% of candidates in Mpumalanga passed, followed by 54.4% of their peers from Free State, 50% from KwaZulu-Natal and 45.5% from Gauteng.
Only 26.5% of progressed pupils in Western Cape passed.
Progressed pupils produced 1,378 distinctions in subjects including accounting, business studies, economics, maths and physical science.
Matrics shrugged off load-shedding, Covid-19 to record impressive passes
Pupils who fail a grade are progressed to the next grade in line with the department of basic education’s policy on progression “to unclog the system as lots of pupils were unnecessarily repeating the same grade more than once”.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga praised the performance of progressed pupils, saying the 20,975 who passed — the would-be-high-school repeaters and dropouts had they not been progressed — have an opportunity to access higher education, technical and vocational education and training colleges or other skills development institutions.
“What a great story,” she said.
Meanwhile, prisoners in correctional services’ centres shone in the matric exams with 164 fulltime candidates, or 95.9%, passing.
A total of 105 who passed obtained a Bachelor pass.
Motshekga said they performed quite impressively, adding “they have all the time, that’s why they have this amazing pass”.
She said these were young people who unfortunately found themselves on the wrong side of the law who in their future lives “could be judges, the same people who gave them jail sentences, or doctors and other critical professionals needed by our country”.
At least 94 of the fulltime candidates at schools who passed the exams were aged 15 while 87 were 30 years old.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Hyping up provinces' matric results encourages cheating, says Naptosa
SA records 80.1% matric pass for 2022 exams, up from 76.4% in 2021
Class of 2022 top scholars: it was tough, but we enjoyed it
‘I was depressed, but I made it’: 2022 matric top achiever from Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos