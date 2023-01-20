'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer

KwaZulu-Natal north coast matriculant Nikita Govender, who scored top marks in seven subjects, says her achievement exceeded her expectations.
“I worked hard and hoped for the best. My final exams were tougher than the trials. But I had set goals,” she said.
Govender, 18, who attended Mountainview Secondary School in Verulam, scored As in maths, Afrikaans, life sciences, English, physical science, life orientation and information and technology.
She was among the matric high-fliers honoured by basic education minister Angie Motshekga in Gauteng on Thursday.
She attributed her success to hard work, dedication and commitment. “I did a lot of sacrificing,'' said Govender.
She plans to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. “It's been a lifelong goal.”
Govender urged the class of 2023 to prioritise their studies. “It's all about you trying to give it your best shot. While studying, take breaks and reward yourself for the small wins.''
School principal Indran Govender lauded her achievement.
“We are ecstatic. Nikita is a brilliant and humble child who has worked consistently over the years.”
Daisy Govender, 53, described her daughter as humble.
“I am a very proud and excited mother. My daughter gives her all,'' she said.
