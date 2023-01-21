South Africa

TimesLIVE slams fake news

21 January 2023 - 22:36 By TIMES LIVE
A fake column doing the rounds on social media claims to have been written by TimesLIVE columnist Eusebius McKaiser
Image: supplied

A fake column claiming to have been written by TimesLIVE columnist Eusebius McKaiser has been spread on social media. The column contains falsehoods of a homophobic nature.

The Sunday Times and TimesLIVE would like to inform our readers that the purported article is fake news.

We would also like to assure our readers that we would not consider running content of this sort.

