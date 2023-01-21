A fake column claiming to have been written by TimesLIVE columnist Eusebius McKaiser has been spread on social media. The column contains falsehoods of a homophobic nature.
The Sunday Times and TimesLIVE would like to inform our readers that the purported article is fake news.
We would also like to assure our readers that we would not consider running content of this sort.
Times LIVE
TimesLIVE slams fake news
Image: supplied
A fake column claiming to have been written by TimesLIVE columnist Eusebius McKaiser has been spread on social media. The column contains falsehoods of a homophobic nature.
The Sunday Times and TimesLIVE would like to inform our readers that the purported article is fake news.
We would also like to assure our readers that we would not consider running content of this sort.
Times LIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos