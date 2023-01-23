South Africa

Ballito child injured while doing a backflip into pool

23 January 2023 - 10:51
A boy was injured when he attempted a backflip at a Ballito pool.
Image: Medi Response

A young boy was injured when he attempted to do a backflip at a public pool in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

According to Medi Response paramedics were called to the scene on Sunday. “Responding units were advised the youngster had attempted a backflip into a pool when he landed on his back, sustaining an injury”.

“The boy was managed for suspected spinal injuries and transported to hospital for further assessment.”

In a separate incident, also in Ballito on Sunday, a man who dived into a tidal pool was injured after striking his head on a rock.

The incident took place at Clarke Bay tidal pool.

“Crews responded to the incident and on arrival ascertained a man had dived into the pool and struck his head on a rock.”

Medi Response said the man was in a serious condition when he was taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE

