Police in Limpopo are investigating a murder case and have opened an inquest after a man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then hanged himself.
The bodies of Rachel Madubanya, 41, and Albert Mokgonyana, 45, were found on Sunday morning in Seshego, outside Polokwane.
According to police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, police were summoned to a house in Extension 133 at about 7am. On arrival they found Madubanya with bruises on her back lying inside the bedroom and her boyfriend hanging from roof rafters in a passage.
“It is believed the boyfriend assaulted his girlfriend and hanged himself.”
Mojapelo said the motive behind the incident is unknown but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.
Limpopo man ‘beat his girlfriend to death, then hanged himself’
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
