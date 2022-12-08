South Africa

Man who killed heavily pregnant girlfriend gets 24 years

08 December 2022 - 15:43 By TimesLIVE
Pretoria high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela says the 34-year-old man from Nigel, Ekurhuleni, who murdered his heavily pregnant girlfriend last year, showed no remorse. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The Pretoria high court on Wednesday sentenced Brian Thamsanqa Somfaka to 24 years’ imprisonment for the murder of his heavily pregnant girlfriend. 

The murder happened in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, last year.

On August 13 2021, Somfaka, 34, used a steel pipe to assault his 28-year-old girlfriend Samantha Zungu, who was 38 weeks pregnant with their third child.

Somfaka then called an ambulance that took him and Zungu to Pholosong Hospital, where she later succumbed to the injuries, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Somfaka was convicted of murder last month.

In aggravation of sentence, advocate Gerhard Maritz told the court the accused showed no remorse for his actions. 

He also informed the court that Somfaka had seven previous convictions ranging from attempted murder to assault, theft and illegal possession of drugs. 

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela agreed with the state that Somfaka showed no remorse and showed arrogance towards the deceased’s family in court.

Maumela also said a harsh upbringing did not give one the right to abuse the rights of others.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

