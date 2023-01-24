The Hawks in Limpopo arrested three suspected illegal miners and seized equipment and chrome valued at R3.5m at Bohalatladi on Monday night.
“The operation was spearheaded by the Limpopo Hawks' serious organised crime Investigation members assisted by the National Intervention Unit (NIU) based in Pretoria. When the team pounced on the suspects, they were busy with their illegal activities and immediately placed under arrest,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said.
During the operation, two large excavators, one tipper truck and a large chrome stockpile with an estimated value of R3.5m were confiscated.
All the three accused, aged 29, 45 and 47, are expected to appear before the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Maj-Gen Gopz Govender commended the team for the arrests and for its commitment to fighting the scourge of illegal mining.
Hawks nab three suspected illegal miners, seize equipment in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
