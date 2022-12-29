South Africa

Land grab in Tshwane highlights challenges

29 December 2022 - 08:51
A group of people invaded an open piece of land in Olievenhoutbosch after the EFF allegedly claimed there was free land for all who needed it.
A group of people invaded an open piece of land in Olievenhoutbosch after the EFF allegedly claimed there was free land for all who needed it.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

A land grab in Tshwane highlights the challenges that such action brings.

In August, open land in Olievenhoutbosch was illegally occupied after a tweet by the EFF in Gauteng inviting people to “get land for free”. The initial group was removed, but many have returned to the area and rebuilt their dismantled shacks.

EFF chairperson for ward 77 Peter Seolela said the first eviction occurred in early September but people returned within a few days.

“People are staying there. We don’t have a specific number but you are looking at over 3,000 people that are there.”

He views the area as an informal settlement and said they are in the process of formalising it for residents to get basic services.

“We have already started with the grading and opening of access roads and we have already negotiated with various taxi associations with the process of helping people with mobility,” he said.

Tshwane municipality condemns Olievenhoutbosch land invasions

Gavin Dullisear, the owner of illegally occupied land in Olievenhoutbosch, is not worried and believes the law is on his side.
News
3 months ago

Seolela said the land was vacant for many years but now that people have started occupying it, “suddenly there is an owner”.

“They [owner] wanted to develop that place for low-cost housing, which will deprive the poorest of the poor of access to land [those living for free on the land now]. Those people are not going away.”

City of Tshwane spokesperson Sipho Stuurman confirmed illegal occupation of land in Olievenhoutbosch was continuing.

He said the municipality has an anti-grab land unit within the metro police which it believes is working “quite well” with the limited resources at its disposal.

“Previously we did send our teams to prevent land invasion and we were successful in removing some of the illegal land grabbers. However this is continuing. The reality is that TMPD doesn’t have enough resources to be in all the regions of the city monitoring land invasion.”

He said when the land is privately owned, the onus is on the owner to apply for a court interdict.

“I have been told that the private land owner has gone to court over the situation and we are one of the respondents in the matter as the City of Tshwane.”

The land owner, Gavin Dullisear, said: “Everything is in the hands of the court at the moment and my attorneys. I actually don't have anything to say about it right now.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Free land for all in Olievenhoutbosch, says EFF councillor

A group of people hope their lives will change for the better after they heeded a call, allegedly by the EFF, to occupy open land in ...
News
3 months ago

Outsiders must wait: Cape Town backyarders demand housing

Roads were closed and tyres were burned as protesters across the city embarked on a shutdown of the Cape Town metro on Thursday.
News
3 years ago

KZN human settlements MEC 'keen to work with Abahlali baseMjondolo'

KwaZulu-Natal human settlements and public works MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba says he plans to meet Abahlali baseMjondolo leaders to see how it can help ...
News
2 months ago

Pastor and brother denied bail for murder of Abahlali baseMjondolo leader

A Durban pastor and his brother, charged with the murder and robbery of an Abahlali baseMjondolo leader, were denied bail in the Durban magistrate's ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Shack dwellers evicted from Thembisa informal football pitch South Africa
  2. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News
  3. Outcry over Tshwane invasion as EFF Gauteng gives away ‘free land’ News
  4. EFF's Olievenhoutbosch land grabs: DA to complain to public protector Politics
  5. Tshwane municipality condemns Olievenhoutbosch land invasions South Africa

Most read

  1. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  2. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa
  3. 'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger ... South Africa
  4. Free State police investigating assault case after adults 'attack' black teens ... South Africa
  5. 2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election