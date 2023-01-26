Suspected international kidnapping kingpin's bail application exposes wealth and business empire

Esmael Nangy’s bid for freedom in the Thembisa magistrate’s court has revealed his extensive wealth and an international trucking business empire.

The Mozambican transnational kidnapping kingpin accused, who has eight children through his two wives, launched his bail application in court on Thursday.

He was arrested at his luxurious home in Midstream Estate in Centurion on January 7 in a dramatic raid, after a police task team tracked him down to Pretoria.

Authorities had also been searching for him in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Nangy is wanted by Mozambican authorities for allegedly orchestrating the kidnapping of wealthy businessmen both in that country and SA.

Entering the dock in shackles, Nangy, who was wearing beige Chinos and a black button-down shirt, smiled at his family seated in the front row of the public gallery, whispering briefly to them.

Nangy’s SA wife, Nazia, his sister, Salma, his son and two daughters were among his family there to support him.

Under Islamic customary law, Nangy is also married to Asserina Sadique Nangy, who lives with the couple’s five children in Maputo.

Sitting close to his family were a team of senior Mozambican prosecutors and officers from that country’s anti-kidnapping unit. The officials are in SA to facilitate his planned extradition back to Mozambique.

Through his attorney, Calvin Maile, Nangy told the court the charges against him were “baseless and void of any truth”.

“The Mozambican arrest warrant states that I have been wanted in Mozambique since June 2022 when my arrest was ordered.

“I have travelled numerous times to Mozambique for business in 2022, including in December, and have always been able to return back to SA. Not once was I stopped and arrested despite travelling through official border posts.”

Maile said Nangy was a respected businessman, who had a well-established transport business operating in SA and Mozambique.

He said in SA, Nangy ran a business called Trans Nangy, with its sister company, Trans Nangy LDA, based in Mozambique.

“He earns a monthly salary of between R50,000 and R100,000 from his businesses. He can afford bail of R50,000.”

Maile said Nangy’s business operated with an extensive fleet of trucks based in both countries.