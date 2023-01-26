A day after a Durban man was murdered in a drive-by shooting, two others nearly lost their lives in a similar style.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said the latest incident took place in Greenwood Park, north of the city, on Wednesday night.
“Two men were found to have been shot multiple times and were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.
“Reports from the scene allege the men were seated in a vehicle when they were sprayed with bullets from a passing vehicle.”
He said police are investigating.
On Tuesday night paramedics attended a scene where a man in his 30s was killed during a drive-by shooting in Cato Manor.
Van Reenen said paramedics found a black Volkswagen Polo riddled with bullets and declared the victim dead on the scene.
TimesLIVE
Two men 'sprayed' with bullets and survive in another Durban drive-by shooting
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
TimesLIVE
